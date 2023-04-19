Snowfall warning in effect for Winnipeg, southern Manitoba

Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba are now under a snowfall warning as a weather disturbance makes its way north from the United States.

The warning for Winnipeg was issued Wednesday afternoon, after the region was under a special weather statement for most of the day.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says the weather disturbance will give another bout of heavy, wet snow to much of southern Manitoba. This disturbance is expected to bring 10 to 20 centimetres to the area spanning from Brandon to the Ontario border.

ECCC notes that melting and compaction will occur, but snowfall rates will be “intense at times.”

This snow is predicted to continue through most of the day on Friday before leaving the province Friday evening.

Parts of southwestern Manitoba, including Brandon, Minnedosa and Swan River, have been under a winter storm warning for much of Wednesday.

A low-pressure system near the Canada-U.S. border is expected to spread 15 to 40 centimetres of snow into southwestern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan between Wednesday and Thursday.

Along with the snow, the weather system will bring strong winds of up to 70 km/h, which can cause blowing snow.

The weather agency warns that travel may become difficult in some places, as the weather may cause delays and reduced visibility. Amid these poor driving conditions, Highway 83 from Russel to Roblin is closed. More info on closures can be found on Manitoba 511.

Those in the affected areas are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel. Public Safety Canada encourages people to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit that includes water, food, medicine, a first aid kit and a flashlight.