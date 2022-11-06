Snowfall warning issued for parts of western and central Manitoba: Environment Canada

Parts of western and central Manitoba are preparing for a big dump of snow Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning as an Alberta Clipper moves in from the west.

Among the communities falling under the warning are: Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Cranberry Portage, and Snow Lake.

Heavy snow will continue before tapering off this afternoon, or later this evening. Environment Canada says residents can expect 5-15 cm of snow overall.

People living in Grand Rapids, Minnedosa, Ste. Rose, Swan River, The Pas, and surrounding areas can expect a good amount of the white stuff.

Environment Canada is warning anyone in the storm's path to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Anyone experiencing poor visibility while driving should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.