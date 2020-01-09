WINNIPEG -- Some parts of southern Manitoba should prepare for a heavy snowfall on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a number of snowfall warnings that have now ended, including in Winnipeg.

But the warnings remain in effect for: Bissett-Victoria Beach-Nopiming Provincial Park-Pine Falls; Dugald-Beausejour-Grand Beach; and Selkirk-Gimli-Stonewall-Woodlands. According to Environment Canada, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in these areas.

It notes that snow will continue to fall in southern Manitoba Thursday morning, but it will be fairly light, which is why most of the warnings have ended.

Areas, such as the Interlake, Grand Beach and Bissett, can still expect some heavy snowfall, but it should end later in the morning.

Drivers are reminded to adjust to the conditions of the road, as heavy snow may cause issues with visibility.