Snowmobile collision northeast of Pinawa leaves 1 man dead.
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 1:22PM CST
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash with a tree.
RCMP said officers responded to the crash on snowman trail #216, 10 kilometres northeast of Pinawa, at 11:30 a.m. on March 1, 2018.
RCMP said the 55-year-old man from Lac Du Bonnet was traveling west on the trail when he failed to negotiate a corner and collided with a tree.
Police said the deceased was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation will continue.