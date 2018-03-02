A man is dead following a snowmobile crash with a tree.

RCMP said officers responded to the crash on snowman trail #216, 10 kilometres northeast of Pinawa, at 11:30 a.m. on March 1, 2018.

RCMP said the 55-year-old man from Lac Du Bonnet was traveling west on the trail when he failed to negotiate a corner and collided with a tree.

Police said the deceased was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation will continue.