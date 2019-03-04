Featured
Snowmobile crash leads to death of Roblin man
It happened at around 11 p.m. on a groomed snowmobile trail northwest of Assessippi Ski Hill. (File image).
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 11:25AM CST
RCMP said alcohol and speed are believed to have played a role in a fatal snowmobile crash in the R.M. of Riding Mountain West, Man., on Saturday.
It happened at around 11 p.m. on a groomed snowmobile trail northwest of Assessippi Ski Hill.
Investigators believe the driver of a snowmobile crashed into thick brush after failing to negotiate a turn. The man, a 35-year-old from Roblin Man., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time and the investigation is ongoing.