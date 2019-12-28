WINNIPEG -- A 24-year-old man has been air-lifted to hospital after the snowmobile he was driving crashed on the La Salle River Friday evening.

RCMP said an unknown man was driving along the river, when he drove over a rock dam on very thin ice and was injured. RCMP said crews responded around 5:25 p.m.

The man was treated on scene by EMS and then taken to the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

STARS Ambulance confirmed with CTV News they transported a 24-year-old man to hospital in unstable condition.

RCMP said it does not appear alcohol was a factor in the crash.