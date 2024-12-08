WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Snowplows expected to hit Winnipeg streets Sunday evening

    The weather outside is frightful, but the City of Winnipeg hopes to make roads slightly more delightful – and useable – with its snowplows.

    According to the city, plows will hit streets, sidewalks and bike paths starting at 7 p.m. They’ll start taking care of back lanes at 7 a.m. Monday.

    On Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for Winnipeg and surrounding areas, which could see totals between 10 and 20 centimetres by Monday morning.

    The plow work is based on a street priority system, with all major routes and active transportation routes marked as a top priority, or P1. Priority 2 (P2) streets include non-regional bus routes and collector streets. All residential streets are listed as Priority 3 (P3).

    The city’s winter route parking ban is also in effect. This means there is no parking between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on designated winter route streets.

    For more information, Winnipeggers are encouraged to download the Know Your Zone app or contact 311.

