Snowshoe Sundays now on at the Living Prairie Museum

Winnipeggers were out enjoying the unseasonably warm weather in St. James this weekend as part of Snowshoe Sundays, a new program running at the Living Prairie Museum.

Starting Jan. 14 until the end of February, people can take advantage of free snowshoe rentals at the museum, 2795 Ness Avenue.

Curator Cameron Ruml said visitors to the museum between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. can take out a pair of snowshoes for an hour at a time free of charge.

"People can come and go explore the prairie," he said. "It’s a good activity that anyone can do."

Ruml added that snowshoeing is also a good opportunity to go off trail, "Usually we encourage people to stay on the trails, but here you can go off and make your own way," he said.

Ruml said the nearby aspen/oak forest is particularly beautiful this time of year. "We have a very rare and endangered habitat," he said.

And while he would like it to be a little colder for good snowshoeing weather, Sunday's -13 high brought out a lot of participants. "On a day like today, you can go out, you'll probably get a bit of a workout, get a little sweaty," said Ruml.

Snowshoe Sundays is happening every Sunday until Feb. 29, 2023. More information can be found on the Living Prairie Museum Facebook page.