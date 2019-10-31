WINNIPEG -- Health Canada has issued a recall notice concerning Compliments brand Sweet Kale Blend due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The product was sold widely at Sobeys stores across Canada, including at stores in Manitoba.

The recall covers product sold in 255 gram packages, bearing the UPC 0 68820 13305 6.

Recalled products will have any of the following best-before dates:

19 OC 28

19 OC 31

19 NO 01

19 NO 02

19 NO 03

Health Canada advises anyone with the recalled product in their home to throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

In severe cases of illness, people may die.