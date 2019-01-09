Winnipeg’s Infrastructure Chair wants help from the sun to get pedestrians safely across the street while saving taxpayers money.

City Councillor Matt Allard is asking the city to explore the idea of installing solar powered crosswalks. Allard says several locations in Winnipeg need the safety measures and are awaiting funding.

Allard says Edmonton is installing solar crosswalks at a cost of $10,000 to $20,000 each. He says Winnipeg spends $85,000 on the models currently used here.

The councillor is requesting funding from the Innovation Committee to pilot low mounted solar powered crosswalk lights.