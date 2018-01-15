A plan by the city to buy 15 solar powered garbage and recycling compactors has hit a snag.

The Innovation Committee has delayed the purchase for at least three months. It now appears the $90,000 price tag for the pilot project could be double the cost.

Councillors on the committee want a new report to clarify the price and get a cost benefit analysis.

An initial report says the compactors can reduce collections by 80 per cent and costs by 75 per cent while reducing fuel emissions. The city has said emptying all 4,300 garbage and recycling cans on the street in a timely manner is challenging.