Sold out Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party takes over Downtown

Thousands of Jets fans flooded Winnipeg's downtown for a sold-out street party, cheering on their team as they try to tie up the first-round matchup at two games a piece.

The second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party since 2019 is underway downtown as fans decked out in white have converged outside Canada Life Centre and True North Square.

Donald Street was filled as Jets fans of all ages packed in to watch on the big screen as the Jets take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thunderous cheers erupted as Blake Wheeler scored the first goal for Winnipeg six minutes into the first period.

Thousands of Jets fans at the Whiteout Street Party cheer as the Jets make their first goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs on April 24, 2023. (Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)

"I'm completely excited, I've been pumped all day," said one fan who spent 45 minutes painting their face in honour of the event. "I've been waiting for this for the past couple of years, so I'm very excited."

"It brings everyone together, it's a great big party," one fan said dressed in full whiteout gear, complete with a frizzy white wig.

True North confirmed tickets for Monday's street party were completely sold-out with 5,000 tickets sold for the street party event.

New this year, fans also had the chance to head to True North Square for the Party in the Plaza event.

"Having this fantastic new location just adds another whole element," said Kevin Donnelly, the vice president of venues and entertainment at True North Sports and Entertainment.

Donnelly said the return of the Whiteout Street Party has been a welcome treat for fans.

"People have been just so thrilled to have these things back," he said. "It really is an opportunity to get together downtown and people are having fun, they're looking great in their fabulous white outfits."

The Jets are taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series. The whiteout festivities started downtown at 6:30 p.m., with puck drop at 8:30 p.m.

