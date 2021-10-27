Some ballots for Manitoba Tory leadership vote not delivered by mail in time

WINNIPEG -

Some members of Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservative party have not received ballots needed to vote in this week's leadership contest.

Party officials say about 25,000 ballots have been mailed out, but some were returned as undeliverable.

It's too late to mail the ballots again, so the party is looking at options, including having people pick up their ballots in person.

The Tories are choosing a new leader and premier, and the results are to be announced on Saturday.

The ballots are supposed to be filled in and given back in person or sent by mail by Friday afternoon.

Interim leader Kelvin Goertzen says it's not unusual to have problems in leadership contests, and party officials will try to work things out in the next few days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.