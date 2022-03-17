Some COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites to close in Manitoba

The Manitoba government is closing some of the COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said the province’s immunization rate is high enough that there is less of a need for these facilities. As of Wednesday afternoon, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans had at least one dose of the vaccine, 82.5 per cent have two doses, and 44.3 per cent are triple vaccinated.

“We have very strong immunization rates and while we need to continue to support that access to that vaccine, we’re at a point where that infrastructure of our provincial and regional sites are no longer necessary,” he said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Roussin noted that vaccination sites in Brandon and Morden are already closed, while others will wind down in the weeks ahead.

Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre supersite will stay open a while longer for appointments and walk-ins.

Roussin assured Manitobans they will still be able to get vaccinated.

“While these locations are changing, we will continue to work with regional health authorities and our communities, clinics, pharmacists to continue to ensure that vaccine is accessible and available,” he said.

As for testing sites, 18 of the facilities will close on March 20, and others will stay open for those eligible for PCR tests.

Rapid tests will be available through retail locations and community partners.