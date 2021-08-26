WINNIPEG -- For the last 14 years, Patricia Sawicki has been homeschooling some of her children. Last August, she noticed a major uptick in parents asking about homeschool options online.

Now, with the 2021-22 school year set to start in a matter of weeks, Sawicki said she’s still seeing a lot of interest in homeschooling, particularly among parents of younger students.

“They’re looking into it because of the mask mandate for the elementary ages,” said Sawicki.

“Last year, the difference was people didn’t want to send their children into a COVID environment and they were concerned about the shutdowns of the schools,” she said.

According to the province, the number of students enrolled in home schooling saw a significant spike last year, jumping up from 3,689 students in the 2019-20 academic year to 8,027 for 2020-21.

This year, the province expects enrolment to be somewhere in between 2019-20 and 2020-21 levels, but notes it’s still too early to provide a more exact figure.

The Manitoba Association for Schooling at Home (MASH) saw a similar trend last year – adding over 400 new members.

But MASH’s Jennifer Gehman said that rate is down this year with only 40 new members added so far.

Gehman said some families are still choosing homeschooling due to health concerns.

“Because their children or they themselves are immunocompromised, they are now looking at homeschooling because they want to offer a more safe experience for the children in the upcoming year,” said Gehman.

Gehman added many parents who were new to homeschooling last year, and had a positive experience, are sticking with it for the upcoming academic year.

Karen Friesen, who oversees two organizations that facilitate homeschooling, noticed a similar trend as more families are now seeing home schooling as a viable educational option.

“Now, maybe the difference is that people who perhaps tried home schooling because they were concerned with the effects of the pandemic on education have fallen in love with it,” said Friesen, executive director of the Winnipeg South Homeschool Collective and Ck2 Inc.

Sawicki, meanwhile, expects a lot more parents to opt for home schooling in the coming weeks, and even months, especially if COVID-19 cases spike amid the school year.

“They’re talking about a fourth wave,” Sawicki said, “I speculate that if that happens home schooling will take a big jump again.”