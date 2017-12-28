

CTV Winnipeg





With parts of Manitoba still under an extreme cold warning, Canada Post says the weather can slow delivery and some customers may not receive mail on time.

A spokesperson for Canada Post says customers in Brandon, Dauphin, Thompson and surrounding areas will see the most impacts. With parts of the province under a ‘yellow alert,’ the mail giant says customers should expect delays in mail delivery.

Information about current service alerts across Canada can be found on the Crown corporation’s website.

The spokesperson says a protocol is in place for cold weather that includes reminding letter carriers of the risks associated with extreme cold before they head out for delivery, and that carriers are encouraged to take breaks in warm public places along their routes.

Customers who receive mail at the door are encouraged to clear pathways clear of show and salted, while community mailbox customers can call 1- 800-267-1177 to report issues related to cold weather.