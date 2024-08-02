Some Norwood residents concerned about ongoing Enhanced Bike Program

Some residents on Lyndale Drive are frustrated with the ongoing Enhanced Bike Program that has restricted vehicle traffic in the area.

The program has been happening over the spring and summer months, with the goal of allowing more pedestrian and cycling use.

But the project has sparked concerns for those living on Lyndale.

"I just don't understand why we have to punish the local residents, even though the road was built to accommodate both bikes and cars," said Sophie Hildebrandt, who lives in the area.

Her street has been cut down to 30 km/hour and vehicle traffic is restricted. She said it is causing issues for drivers.

"By shutting down Lyndale Drive, all we're doing is pushing traffic down residential streets that weren't built to accommodate the traffic that Lyndale Drive is. And honestly, I feel like it makes it less safe."

However, area Coun. Matt Allard, said the program is an "outstanding initiative."

"Since the program's inception, I have spoken with numerous residents who support the program, including those living on Lyndale and adjacent bays. Around a year ago, the public service also indicated strong backing for the program," he said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg.

"I voted with the council to continue the city-wide Enhanced Summer Bike Routes this year, with the provision for further study to develop a permanent, effective design. I continue to discuss the program with residents while a permanent solution is being explored."

The concerns by some residents have sparked a petition to re-open the street to vehicle traffic. More than 300 signatures are already on the petition.