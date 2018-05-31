

CTV Winnipeg





Forty firefighters from Ontario will be heading home Thursday after battling fires in Manitoba.

The Manitoba government says that leaves 80 Ontario firefighters in the province, along with two water bombers from Quebec.

While the level of out-of-province help is decreasing, fires in Manitoba aren’t necessarily letting up.

Six new fires reportedly started Wednesday.

That brings the total fires in Manitoba this year to 206 — well above the 20-year average of 119 for this date, according to the province.

Fire crews continue to work on blazes between Little Grand Rapids First Nation and Pauingassi First Nation.

Both communities remain evacuated, as does Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

Fires near Ashern community are now under control, but crews are still monitoring the area for hot spots.