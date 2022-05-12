Some Peguis First Nation evacuees to be moved to Brandon, Red Cross says

Some evacuees from the flooded Peguis First Nation are being moved to hotels in Brandon.

The list of evacuees from the First Nation located about 150 kilometres north of Winnipeg has grown to more than 1,870 people as of Wednesday.

Jason Small, a spokesperson for the Red Cross, told CTV News in an email on Wednesday that evacuees are staying in hotels in Winnipeg, Brandon, Gimli, Selkirk and Portage la Prairie.

While most of the people are staying in Winnipeg, Small said the Red Cross is losing a number of hotel rooms in the city over the weekend and is having to move some people to hotels in Brandon.

"The decision to use the hotel capacity in Brandon and Portage was done in consultation with Peguis First Nation community leadership," Small said in an email.

CTV News will update this story.