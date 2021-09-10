Some polling stations change locations, voters urged to check where to vote online

WINNIPEG -

Some voters' information cards may be telling them to vote in the wrong location.

A spokesperson for Elections Canada told CTV News on Friday some polling stations across Canada have changed locations after voter information cards were sent to voters.

"Although Voter Information Cards were reissued, it appears that some electors may not have received their second card," the spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

Voters are asked to double-check where they are supposed to vote by heading to the Elections Canada website before they head out to the advance polls. Voters can also call their local returning office.

Advance polls will be open throughout the weekend, closing on Monday at 9 p.m.

Manitobans who miss the advance voting period can apply to vote by mail, although they must do that before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Election day in Canada is September 20.