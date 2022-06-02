Some provincial campgrounds begin to open following flood-related closures

Some of Manitoba’s provincial campgrounds are set to open soon following flood-related closures; however, other campground closures have been extended.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, the Government of Manitoba said the Tulabi Falls campground in Nopiming Provincial Park will open on June 3. However, some partial site closures remain in place. Provincial Road (PR) 314 is still closed through the park, and all other campgrounds, trails and backcountry canoe routes in Nopiming Provincial Park remain closed.

All of the campgrounds in Duck Mountain Provincial Park are scheduled to open on June 3. Access to these campgrounds is only available through PR 367 from the west and PR 366 from the north.

CLOSURES

In the Wednesday news release, the Manitoba government said Rainbow Beach Provincial Park will remain closed until at least June 9 due to this week’s wind and rainstorm over Dauphin Lake.

The province advises against travel to Elk Island Provincial Park as there is high water and strong wave action on the lake. Vehicle access is closed at Patricia Beach Provincial Park because of water on the road, and boat launches are closed at Grand Beach, Winnipeg Beach and Watchorn Provincial Parks.

All lakes in the Whitehsell Provincial Park are higher than normal from this spring’s heavy rainfall. The closure and evacuation notice for the northern Whiteshell area is still in effect. The closure areas includes Sylvia Lake Eleanor Lake, Otter Falls, Dorothy Lake, Barrier Bay, Nutimik Lake and Betula Lake.

Those using watercrafts are reminded that restrictions are in place on Whiteshell and Nopiming Lakes. Watercrafts are not permitted to travel within the northern Whiteshell closure area.

Other campgrounds with extended closures in place include Bird Lake, Black Lake, Beresford, Shoe Lake, Otter Falls, Opapiskaw, Dorothy Lake, Nutimik Lake, Betula Lake and White Lake campgrounds. A full list of Manitoba’s campground closures can be found online.

The province advises that closures may be extended if the flooding and wet conditions continue. Seasonal campers and those with reservations will be contacted and their fees will be refunded if they are affected by a closure. Campers should not pre-emptively cancel reservations before they are notified of a closure, because cancellation policies will apply.