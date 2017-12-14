

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says some rural hospitals will close or be converted to serve new functions such as personal care homes.

In a year-end press conference, Pallister said details will be released in the near future by Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen about changes to reflect Manitoba's aging population.

He says a lot of hospital beds are being taken up by seniors who could be better served in a personal care home or in their own home through expanded home care.

In last year's election, Pallister's Progressive Conservatives promised to build 1,200 new personal care home beds.

Pallister touched on other issues in his year-end comments.

He said he remains committed to cutting the provincial sales tax before the 2020 election, and will run in that election for a second term.