Some tenants returning after flood at downtown Winnipeg apartment building

Some tenants have now returned to a downtown apartment building following significant flooding earlier in the week.

According to property manager WRE Development, those living in apartments on the 14th floor and higher can now return to 170 Hargrave St., which is one of the Holiday Towers buildings.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that flooding at the apartment building on Monday forced all residents to evacuate.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the flooding came after a pipe on the 12th floor that provides water for suppression was opened.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.