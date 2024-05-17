Some wildfire evacuees in Manitoba able to return home on weekend
Some Manitobans who had to evacuate their homes due to a northern Manitoba wildfire are able to return home this weekend.
According to the province’s most recent wildfire alert, the fire burning near Cranberry Portage is under control, meaning people living in the community, along with those in the cottage subdivisions of Sourdough Bay, Whitefish Lake, Twin Lakes and Schist Lake North, can return home starting Sunday.
“Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 10 and the Sherridon access road will also reopen to traffic and residents will be allowed to return to their homes at 10 a.m., Sunday, May 19,” the province said. “A small number of properties have been damaged by fire but impacted residents are being notified prior to the area reopening.”
The fire burning near Flin Flon remains at 37,000 hectares as of Friday. The province said significant resources are battling the blaze. There are six water bombers and seven helicopters working to fight the fire, along with 200 provincial personnel, 40 firefighters from Ontario, and five from Parks Canada.
More help is coming over the weekend. The province said 20 firefighters from New Brunswick are set to arrive Friday, while 21 from Quebec will arrive on the weekend.
