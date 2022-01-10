'Somebody is going to die here': extended closure of northern Manitoba town's health centre raising concerns

WINNIPEG -

A long-time resident of Leaf Rapids feels it is not safe for his 83-year-old mother to return home from Winnipeg after the northern Manitoba town's health centre was closed until further notice due to 'persistent staffing issues.'

Dennis Anderson said his mother Minnie, who is a cancer survivor, had to go for medical appointments in Winnipeg – more than 750 kilometres from her home in Leaf Rapids. Anderson said he was trying to bring her back home before Christmas, but then the town's health centre in town closed.

"We can't do that now, because she needs oxygen at times, she has to get blood work at times. And it is fairly often that this happens," Anderson told CTV News. "We can't in good faith bring her here and if something happens, the nearest help is an hour away."

The Leaf Rapids Health Centre remains closed as of Monday – the day the centre was supposed to reopen following a closure on Dec. 27, 2021. A statement posted on the Northern Health Region Facebook page on Saturday said the closure is due to "persistent staffing issues" at the centre which will remain closed until further notice.

"No one wants to close a health centre, even temporarily," a spokesperson for the Northern Health Region told CTV News in a written statement on Monday.

"We have been forced to take this decision as a result of staff falling ill, staff being excluded due to COVID-19 screening, and our usual replacements not being available."

The Northern Health Region statement posted on Facebook said there will be no services provided during the centre's closure, and all clinical care or support will be provided in Lynn Lake – a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Leaf Rapids – or Thompson, which is a four-hour drive from the town.

The health region said emergency medical services will still be available during the closure, and residents in a health emergency can call 911.

Anderson said he understands the pandemic is taking a toll, but said that is not an excuse.

"They saw this coming. They should have prepared for it. Their solution to our dilemma right now is to shut our clinic down and do absolutely nothing," he said. "Somebody is going to die here, and sorry, that is going to be too late. It is going to be inexcusable if someone passes here that could have been treated."

'IT IS REPREHENSIBLE': MANITOBA KEEWATINOWI OKIMAKANAK SPEAKS OUT OVER HEALTH CENTRE CLOSURE

It is a concern shared by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee.

"It is reprehensible that the Northern Health Region would close a health centre in Northern Manitoba amidst the spread of COVID-19," Settee said in a written statement on Monday.

Settee said MKO, which represents many First Nations citizens who live in Leaf Rapids, is concerned there is now no way for residents to access COVID-19 tests or vaccinations within Leaf Rapids. He said MKO is not aware of a timeline for when the health centre in Leaf Rapids will reopen.

"We remain extremely concerned for citizens who rely on Leaf Rapids health facilities and are forced to access health services that are hours away."

Settee called on the provincial and federal governments to create long-term solutions to provide health services in Leaf Rapids and Gillam.

The Northern Health Region spokesperson said public health staff will be in Leaf Rapids on a weekly basis to do COVID-19 swabbing and vaccinations. They said EMS staff in the community can also do COVID-19 swabbing if available.

They said the goal is to open the health centre as soon as it can safely do so, but added there is no date for reopening.

Anderson said his mother will remain with family in Winnipeg until the clinic in town reopens.