Someone in Winnipeg just won $60 million

Someone in Winnipeg is a multi-millionaire and may not even know it.

This is because the winning ticket for the March 31 Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in the city, with the prize coming in at $60 million.

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 26, 28, 36, 47 and 50. The bonus number is 48.

Someone in Ontario is also Maxmillions winner and will be walking away with $1 million.

The Western Canadian Lottery Corporation has yet to announce the identity of the $60 million winner.