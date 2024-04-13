‘Something everybody in Manitoba should see’: Historical maps on display at Archives of Manitoba
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.
“These records really belong to the people of Manitoba,” said Kathleen Epp, keeper of the Hudson’s Bay Company Archives. “We’re looking for ways to open our doors so that people can take it in without needing to come with a research purpose.”
The display included maps from the archives, with some dating back to the 18th century. It aimed to show the development of mapping across western North America and the Arctic in the 1700s and early 1800s.
“The oldest map that we have is from 1709,” Epp said. “It's a Hudson's Bay Company map that shows where the Hudson's Bay Company was trading at that time.”
Epp said the maps help show people how the province evolved over time, down to bridges and neighbourhoods known to Winnipeggers today.
In honour of the City of Winnipeg’s 150th anniversary, the display also showcased several maps of Winnipeg, including one from 1911 that depicts Winnipeg Trolley Zones.
For some, the open house was an opportunity to learn more about the province’s history.
“This is something I think everybody in Manitoba should see,” said Meghan Fast, a Grade 11 history teacher at the open house. “Our story and our history and specifically how it relates to Indigenous communities too.”
“I've never seen anything like this up close where I can kind of like touch it and read it,” Fast added.
Archives of Manitoba said it plans to open its doors again soon and encourage the public to take a peak at another part of the province’s history.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel says Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward it and says it's ready to respond
Iran launched dozens of drones toward Israel late Saturday, Israeli and Iranian officials confirmed, on an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank after missing Israeli boy found dead
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
Federal government tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, West Bank as tensions rise
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
Coyotes, raccoons, deer and beavers are a growing problem in Canadian cities. Wildlife experts suggest humans are partly to blame
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
The 1968 killing of a milkman who was a WWII veteran has been solved 56 years later
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Man stabs, kills 6 people in Australia shopping mall, small child among injured, police say
A man stabbed five people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
36th annual Regina Humane Society telethon set to air on Sunday
The 36th annual Regina Humane Society Telethon is all set to go on Sunday from a brand new location.
-
Regina refugee facing eviction from public housing unit
A refugee in Regina is caught in a web of government red tape that could leave him homeless. He is facing eviction from a public housing unit because he doesn’t yet qualify for a social insurance number and other documentation.
-
Bus stops along 11th Avenue to move due to ongoing construction project
Bus stops along 11th Avenue in downtown Regina will move due to an ongoing construction project.
Saskatoon
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
Sask. woman wins life-changing $1.25M Jackpot
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) is raising a glass to Karrie Kkailther of Fond du Lac, the lucky winner of a staggering $1,254,350.87 jackpot on the Vault Breaker VLT game.
-
RCMP warn public of dangerous drugs after 2 suspected overdoses
The Turtleford RCMP are urging the public to be aware of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the detachment area, following two sudden deaths on Thunderchild First Nation.
Edmonton
-
Israel says Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward it and says it's ready to respond
Iran launched dozens of drones toward Israel late Saturday, Israeli and Iranian officials confirmed, on an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.
-
'They are saving lives': Local students team up to build homes for animals in need
Local high school students armed themselves with power tools Saturday to help pets in need.
-
3 people charged after drugs, paraphernalia and cash seized at Grande Prairie home
Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection to a March drug bust in Grande Prairie.
Calgary
-
Ismaili Muslim community donates over 6,000 pounds of food to Calgary Food Bank
A group of Ismaili Muslims teamed up with the Calgary Food Bank Saturday to help those in need.
-
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
Toronto
-
High winds leave thousands without electricity across Ontario
Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents are without power today amid high winds blowing across much of the province.
-
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
-
Varsho has grand slam as Blue Jays hold off Rockies 5-3 in Rodriguez's MLB debut
Daulton Varsho had a grand slam in the first inning as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Embrun couple launch online business helping those with special needs
A family-run business out of Embrun is tackling the challenges faced by those with autism and special needs, launching an online store with the goal of creating a sense of community.
-
Atletico Ottawa win home opener
A new season of the Canadian Premier League is here and Dan Atasiei couldn’t be more excited.
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
Montreal
-
Israel says Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward it and says it's ready to respond
Iran launched dozens of drones toward Israel late Saturday, Israeli and Iranian officials confirmed, on an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.
-
Quebec nurses reject the agreement in principle with the government
Nurses represented by the FIQ have rejected the agreement in principle reached between their union and the Quebec government to renew their collective agreements.
-
FLOODING
FLOODING Here are the areas of Quebec that are experiencing flooding or under surveillance
With the recent rain, Quebec authorities are keeping a close eye on swollen rivers, some of which are threatening to burst their banks.
Atlantic
-
'History was made here': Remembering the Moose River Gold Mine rescue in Nova Scotia
It's been nearly 90 years since three men were rescued from a gold mine in Nova Scotia, and an event will remember the rescue efforts.
-
Former Canadian Men’s National Team captain, Atiba Hutchinson, reflects on soccer career during visit to Halifax
The former captain of the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team, Atiba Hutchinson, recently visited Halifax, and reflected on a successful career on the pitch.
-
Dogs of all shapes and sizes come to Moncton for 6th annual Fast Fox Race
The 6th annual Fast Fox Race took over Moncton’s Mapleton Park on Saturday morning bringing in athletes of all shapes and sizes
Vancouver
-
24-year-old man killed in South Vancouver, police say
Police say they are investigating a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood.
-
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
-
B.C. fiddler wins big at Canadian Folk Music Awards
A Squamish, B.C., musician took home a major prize at the Canadian Folk Music Awards last weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town declares emergency due to flooding
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
Barrie
-
Search for missing Newmarket man comes to an end
The search for a missing, vulnerable man from Newmarket has ended.
-
Beaver dam gives way, washes out roads in Muskoka Lakes
A beaver dam is believed to have caused an emergency road closure in Muskoka Lakes early Saturday morning.
-
First-ever festival brings maple treats to Georgian College
Event Management Students at Georgian College organized its first-ever Sweet Maple Festival as a class assignment.
Kitchener
-
Neuron e-scooters return to Waterloo Region for second season
Those orange e-scooters are popping up across Waterloo Region once again.
-
Naloxone not just life-saving, it's cost-effective, UW study finds
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
-
Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores reopen shortly after police raid once again
FunGuyz has once again reopened after a raid from the police.
London
-
OPP issue safety warning in response to dog attack in Oneida Nation of The Thames First Nation
Middlesex OPP are warning residents to be careful after they learned a person sustained serious injuries from an attack by dogs.
-
'We see a lot of gruesome stuff': 5K run helps first responder mental health initiatives
As part of the goal to look after the wellbeing of first responders, the first annual Marathons for Mental Health 5k run was created.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London’s top stories from this past week
In case you missed them, CTV News London is sharing all the top stories from this past week.