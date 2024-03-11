'Sometimes a tire will blow out': potholes impacting Winnipeg drivers
As an unseasonably warm winter comes to an end in Winnipeg, a familiar sight is present again on Winnipeg roads.
According to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), 406 pothole-related claims came in last month compared to last February, when there were only 86.
March may also be a bad month for pothole claims, MPI said in the first 11 days, there have already been 98 claims while last March, there were 204 in the entire month.
“There’s so many potholes,” said Tania Munjoma. “And I’m just scared my car is going to die or something with these potholes. They’re too big.”
Dan Roller, manager of Penner Auto Body said the impact of potholes on a vehicle can be costly.
“We’re seeing damage on the wheel itself, sometimes a tire will blow out,” he said. “Depending on what kind of angle it hits the pothole, the rim can get damaged.”
The City of Winnipeg said it has already patched 1,500 potholes since Friday, and crews are out fixing many more.
Potholes are seen on Portage Avenue on March 11, 2024. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News Winnipeg)
However, crews can only use the cold mix to fill potholes, which can’t provide a repair that lasts as long as the hot asphalt mix used in the summer.
"The asphalt plants are not open yet,” said Michael Cantor, manager of street maintenance for the City of Winnipeg. “ They’re waiting for the winter to end. There's no really financial incentive to open those plants earlier for the amount that we're using."
But not all hope is lost.
University of Manitoba professor Ahmed Shalaby said it’s still possible for the city to have a relatively good pothole season.
“Optimistically we had a better than usual winter, milder temperatures less moisture we can expect better performance from our pavements," he said.
Shalaby said, however, that it all depends on the weather in the coming weeks, saying too many freeze-thaw cycles will result in more potholes being formed.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
BREAKING Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.