WINNIPEG -- The son of a Winnipeg man whose high-profile disappearance prompted ground searches around the city and the Arborg area is making a plea for more information after an arrest in the case.

Eduardo Balaquit, 59, went to his cleaning job at Westcon Equipment on Keewatin St. the night of June 4, 2018, and never returned home.

His van was found by police the next day in a nearby parking lot with the windows smashed and his personal belongings still inside.

The Winnipeg Police Service arrested Kyle Alexander James Pietz, 35, in Saskatoon, Sask. on March 23 and charged him with manslaughter.

Eduardo’s body still hasn’t been found.

Eduardo’s son Edward Balaquit said his family still has many questions after the arrest.

“It’s really difficult not knowing where he is, what happened to him, how it happened to him,” said Edward. “It’s stuff that we don’t know if we want to know, but at the same time, we want to know.”

Detectives wouldn’t comment on a possible motive or say where or how Eduardo was killed. They would only say they believe he is the victim of a homicide.

Last week, homicide detectives said the accused, who according to court records previously worked at Westcon, is a former employee of the same business where Eduardo worked.

“It’s more of a question why this happened,” Edward said. “What could possibly be a reason for it? I mean my dad works there in the evenings, after everyone leaves work so real contact is at a minimum.”

Edward said he doesn’t know Pietz.

“First time we heard his name,” he said.

During a brief court appearance for Pietz last Wednesday, Crown attorney Brent Davidson told a judge prosecutors have received a disclosure package that contains an extensive amount of information, totalling 175 gigabytes.

The charge against Pietz hasn’t been tested in court and he’s presumed innocent. His next court date is scheduled for Apr. 14.

Edward said his family just wants his dad found.

“My family has always wanted my dad to come home,” he said. “He’s missed a lot and we don’t want him to miss anymore, so we wanted him to come home where he belongs.”

“Hopefully, someone comes forward and helps us find my dad.”