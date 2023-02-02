Son of late MP Jim Carr to seek Liberal party nomination to run in Winnipeg riding
The son of Jim Carr, the Liberal member of Parliament who died last year, is seeking the party's nomination to run for his father's seat in an upcoming byelection.
Ben Carr announced his candidacy for the Liberal Party of Canada's nomination to run in the Winnipeg South Centre riding.
The elder Carr died in December at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer and kidney failure.
The former minister for natural resources and, later, international trade diversification, was first elected as a member of Parliament in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
The younger Carr is the vice-president of a consulting firm called Indigenous Strategy Alliance, and used to be a teacher, coach and principal at a Winnipeg high school, as well as a senior federal Liberal government staffer.
He says choosing to run after his father's death was a difficult decision, but he decided to submit his name after speaking with friends and family.
"When my dad passed away in December, he left not only a huge hole in my life, but a huge hole in our community as well," Ben Carr said in a statement Thursday.
"I have always believed in public service. It's been at the core of everything I have done."
Carr said his values align with the Liberal party and, if selected, he hopes to continue advocating for issues important to him, including the fight against climate change, reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, and supporting families and seniors.
"My commitment to the people of Winnipeg South Centre is that I will continue serving this community as an honest and hardworking bridge-builder who brings people together to accomplish collaborative change."
Carr has received support from several local and national leaders, including former federal cabinet ministers Maryam Monsef and Scott Brison, former prime minister Paul Martin and Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has six months from when the seat was vacated to hold a byelection.
Winnipeg city councillor Sherri Rollins has also expressed interest in obtaining the Liberal party nomination.
There are four vacant seats in the House of Commons: Calgary Heritage in Alberta, Oxford in Ontario, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage-Lisgar in Manitoba.
Former interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen recently announced she will soon resign from the Portage-Lisgar seat.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.
