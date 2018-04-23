A trusted ally of Mayor Brian Bowman could be seeking a new job.

Charleswood City Councillor Marty Morantz might be making a move to federal politics.

Several sources tell CTV News Morantz is considering running for the Conservative Party nomination in the constituency of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley for the 2019 federal election.

Morantz declined an on camera interview but sent CTV News a statement:

"With a civic election pending this October, this is to confirm that I am weighing my political options and will make an announcement as to my decision just as quickly as I am able."

Morantz is the current infrastructure chair at Winnipeg City Hall, before that he held the finance portfolio. Mary Agnes Welch at Probe Research said Morantz would bring a lot to the table for the federal party.

"Name recognition in the neighbourhood, he brings kind of an innate sense of what some of the issues are, he's also a person of significant credibility," said Welch.

If Morantz decides to run for the nomination he'd be up against another well-known name. Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher, who was kicked out of the provincial Tory caucus, has filed his nomination papers to win back a seat he held for the Conservatives for more than a decade.

"Eleven years of solid scandal free consistent hard working common sense conservative values," said Fletcher.

Conservative party member Stephen Barber, an employee with Manitoba Health, is also vying for the nomination.

"Looking forward to the competition, I think the level of engagement is pretty high and that's great to see," said Barber

There is no date set for the nomination.

The seat is currently held by Liberal MP Doug Eyolfson who defeated Fletcher in 2015.