Southeast Manitoba blanketed by fog

Morning commuters in southeast Manitoba should be careful on Wednesday as a heavy fog is making it difficult to see.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a fog advisory on Wednesday morning for a number of communities in southeast Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach.

According to the warning, the fog may cause very poor visibility. However, conditions are expected to improve by late morning or early afternoon.

Travel is expected to be dangerous. If visibility is poor while you’re driving, ECCC says you should slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.