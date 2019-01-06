

CTV Winnipeg





Manitobans in the southeast are bracing for a big snowfall expected to start Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several areas, including Winnipeg.

It predicts the eastern part of the province will be pummeled with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, while about five to ten centimetres is expected in the west.

The snow should taper off from west to east Monday morning.

On top of the snowy conditions, Environment Canada says strong southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will pick up by Monday night, creating poor visibility.

The City of Winnipeg says its monitoring roads closely and will be salting as needed.

It reminds drivers to slow down and stay a safe distance from trucks and heavy equipment that are working.