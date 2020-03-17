WINNIPEG -- The Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) has declared a state of emergency for its 34 member First Nations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said this announcement is the “only prudent step to take” due to issues of “chronic overcrowding, lack of equitable health care, and poor infrastructure.”

According to a news release, the First Nations have yet to receive the supplies they need, and also have a shortage of healthcare staff.

“It is critical during this time that people follow the advice of public health officials. First Nation leaders are taking this situation very seriously and are doing their best to ensure all community members are protected,” said Pine Creek First Nation Chief Karen Batson.

“The best advice is to stay at home, support each other, and ensure that all our Elders are taken care of.”

The SCO noted that the World Health Organization said the people most at risk are those 65 and over, or have compromised immune systems or other underlying medical conditions. The organization said that many “First Nation peoples have poorer health outcomes due to complex factors, including a two-tiered health care system.”

“We as First Nations and organizations are doing our best to prepare and support each other in this situation we are all in. However, at this important time, there needs to be more communication and support from Government,” said Chief Sheldon Kent of Black River First Nation and chair of the First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba.

Kent said First Nation communities have many concerns regarding the virus, including safe and efficient access to medical care, protective equipment, supplies and food security.

“Many of our people do not have optimal health already and are living below the poverty line. First Nation communities are at a high risk as COVID-19 spreads,” he said.

“The Federal Government needs to seriously consider these realities and concerns and assist communities in being prepared with up-to-date information, supplies, and access to funds to ensure the safety and well-being of community members. Now more than ever, we need to work together to support our communities and most vulnerable populations.”

The SCO will continue to meet with chiefs and government officials to inform its members of any important announcements. The organization will be postponing all its planned events in the immediate future.