

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





The Southern Chiefs' Organization is teaming up with Working Warriors to train people and build a national database of Indigenous workers.

“I had gotten to the point in my life where it was hard for me to find opportunity out there being from a lower class Indigenous family. I didn't have any resources and I didn't have any opportunities to better myself. The best I could hope for is not end up in jail,” said Lucien Ledoux, a tradesperson with Wescan.

The Southern Chiefs' Organization and Working Warriors are developing a national database of Indigenous workers to connect projects with employees.

"It is an opportunity for us to participate as full equal partners in private enterprise across the province. It is an opportunity for our youth to rise out of the turmoil of poverty and into prosperity”, said Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs' Organization.

Last year, The Canadian National Railway hired 3500 employees, and in 2018, they hope to add another 2000 positions, which they will source from the national database.

After being inspired by past experiences, Ledoux developed a mentorship program for Indigenous youth. Ledoux says that the youth he teaches come away with much more than just knowledge of a trade, they gain confidence, which not only betters themselves but strengthens the community.