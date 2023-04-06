Southern Manitoba storm had hundreds of drivers in need of tows

Hundreds of drivers were in need of tows over the last few days as southern Manitoba was pummeled with snow.

According to CAA Manitoba, it received 330 calls for service on Wednesday, and 22 calls from midnight to 7 a.m. on Thursday. Of these 352 calls, 80 per cent were tow/winch calls, which means around 280 Manitobans were stuck or in ditches.

CAA’s numbers come as a late-season Colorado low brought heavy snow, strong winds, and reduced visibility to the southern region of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Winnipeg received about 15 centimetres of snow, but more fell outside of the city.

The snow left 102 Winnipeg buses stuck at some point on Wednesday, and caused 141 buses to run at least five minutes late.

Beyond the city limits, a plow operator ended up in a ditch around Highway 59 as the roughly 20 cm of snow was cleared away.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are no weather alerts in place for Manitoba.

- With files from CTV News' Jon Hendricks