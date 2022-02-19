Southern Manitoba to be hit with blizzard conditions, poor visibility this weekend

Those living in southern Manitoba should prepare for blizzard conditions, strong winds and poor visibility over the course of the weekend.

On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning for several southern Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Selkirk. A full list of weather warnings can be found online.

The weather agency warns that blizzard conditions will develop Saturday afternoon, but ease by the evening. However, the blizzard will then return on Sunday morning, ending midday.

Environment Canada explained that winds of 50 km/h will develop over parts of southern Manitoba on Saturday, adding that the winds combined with the snowfall will create blizzard conditions “with extremely poor visibilities.”

The strong winds will ease by Saturday evening, as snow moves into the area. Southern Manitoba will then be hit with heavy snowfall throughout Saturday evening, with some areas receiving as much as 10 to 15 centimetres.

Early Sunday morning, winds of 40 to 50 km/h will develop over the Red River Valley, as a colder air mass enters the region. The combination of the wind and falling snow will once again bring a blizzard to southern Manitoba.

The blizzard conditions will end by midday Sunday in the Red River Valley, but may remain a bit longer near the international border.

According to Environment Canada, once the blizzard ends on Sunday, southern Manitoba will experience a drier and colder stretch of weather next week.

Travel in southern Manitoba is expected to be dangerous this weekend due to poor visibility.

Environment Canada warns that at times there may be zero visibility, so drivers should prepare for changing travel conditions.

Those who have to travel should keep others information about their schedule and carry an emergency kit.

The weather agency also advises people to limit their outdoor activities and ensure shelter is provided for pets.