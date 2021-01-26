WINNIPEG -- Parts of Manitoba will feel wind chills of -40 or colder on Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued an extreme cold warning for several regions of the province, saying the extreme cold will cover most of southern Manitoba and southern Saskatchewan.

It said this period of “very cold wind chills” is due to an Arctic ridge of high pressure that’s bringing frigid temperatures to southern Manitoba, as well as central and southern Saskatchewan.

The following parts of Manitoba are under an extreme cold warning as of Tuesday morning:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville, Ashern;

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein, Atikaki;

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park, Pine Falls;

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne;

City of Winnipeg;

Dauphin; Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis;

Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach;

Grand Rapids, Waterhen;

Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou;

Melita, Boissevain, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park;

Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park;

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris;

Poplar River;

Portage la Prairie, Headingley; Brunkild, Carman;

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands;

Sprague, Northwest Angle Provincial Forest;

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone;

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer;

Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest;

Virden, Souris; and

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa.

Environment Canada notes that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, however, risks are even greater for young kids, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people who work or exercise outside, and people without proper shelter.

The weather agency urges Manitobans to cover up, because frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. It also notes that if the weather is too cold for people to stay outside, it’s also too cold for pets to stay outside.

CLOSURES

The Swan Valley School Division said buses are not running today, but all schools are open.