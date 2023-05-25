Southern Manitoba under heat warning

Most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg and Brandon are under a heat warning according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, ECCC issued the warning, which stretches from just west of Brandon, down to the Canada-U.S. border, just east of Steinbach and north between Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.

"Hot and humid conditions are expected over southeast Manitoba and the Red River Valley over the next few days," ECCC said in the alert.

"Daytime high temperatures near 32 degrees Celsius and overnight lows near 16 degrees Celsius are expected for the next two days at least."

ECCC noted temperatures will moderate slightly on Saturday, but the upcoming week is supposed to remain above seasonal.

ECCC said extreme heat affects everyone, but noted younger children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those who work or exercise outdoors are at a higher risk.

Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness and fainting, nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

To cool down, ECCC recommends finding a shaded area, go in a pool, shower or bath and find an air-conditioned spot.

People are also told to plan activities during cooler times of the day, drink plenty of water and stay out direct sunlight.