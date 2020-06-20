Advertisement
Southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm warning
Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 1:16PM CST Last Updated Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:41PM CST
Much of southern Manitoba could see severe thunderstorms Saturday night.
Environment Canada said it is tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.
The weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following areas:
- Morden - Winkler - Altona – Morris
- Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita – Richer
Environment Canada has also issued thunderstorm watches for:
- Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls
- City of Winnipeg
- Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach
- Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild – Carman
- Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall – Woodlands
- Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest
- Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet – Pinawa
If threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada says to take cover immediately.
It is also reminding residents that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.