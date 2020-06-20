Much of southern Manitoba could see severe thunderstorms Saturday night.

Environment Canada said it is tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.

The weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the following areas:

Morden - Winkler - Altona – Morris

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita – Richer

Environment Canada has also issued thunderstorm watches for:

Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls

City of Winnipeg

Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild – Carman

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall – Woodlands

Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest

Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet – Pinawa

If threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada says to take cover immediately.

It is also reminding residents that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.