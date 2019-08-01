

With high temperatures forecast to stick around throughout the weekend in southwest Manitoba, the province is warning people about the risks of heat.

The province has issued a heat advisory for the area around Virden, Souris, Melita, Boissenvain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

It said while everyone is at risk for the effects of heat, older adults and people with chronic illness are at greater risk, along with infants, young children, people who work or exercise in the heat, and people experiencing homelessness, mobility issues or altered mental status.

“Take care of yourself and others,” Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living said in a news release. “Regularly check on neighbours, friends and older family members, especially those who are ill or living alone, to make sure they are cool and drinking water.”

It said visiting in person is better than a phone call, because it’s less likely that signs of heat-related illness will be missed.

The province also noted that taking recreational drugs or alcohol can alter mental status and/or increase the risk of hyperthermia, as can other medications.

If you experience any of the following symptoms, the province said to move to a cool place and drink water:

headache;

red, hot and dry skin;

dizziness;

confusion;

nausea;

rapid weak pulse; and

a complete or partial loss of consciousness.

It also said emergency medical care may be required in severe cases, and to call for help if someone has a high body temperature, is confused or unconscious.

City of Winnipeg facilities open for people to cool off

Meantime the City of Winnipeg is reminding residents that city facilities are open for residents to visit to cool down during regular office hours. These include leisure centres and libraries. Residents are also reminded that city pools and spray pads are another option for cooling down.

The city also shared safety tips, including: