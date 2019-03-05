Featured
Speed, alcohol factors in snowmobile death: RCMP
Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal snowmobile accident in Manitoba.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 5:37AM CST
Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal snowmobile accident in Manitoba.
RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Roblin, Man. died Saturday evening while riding on a groomed trail northwest of the Assessippi ski hill.
Investigators believe the victim, who was wearing a helmet, missed a turn and crashed into thick bush.
The snowmobiler died at the scene.