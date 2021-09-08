LAKE ST. MARTIN FIRST NATION -- A 25-year-old man has died after an ATV went into a ditch and rolled in Lake St. Martin First Nation.

Gypsumville RCMP said they were called to the rollover on Memorial Crescent just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officers said they believe an ATV driven by a 39-year-old man from Lake St. Martin was travelling on Memorial Crescent with two other passengers. Police said the man tried to make a turn but lost control. According to police, the ATV hit the ditch and rolled, throwing the three men from the ATV.

RCMP said one of the passengers, a 25-year-old man from Dauphin River First Nation, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other passenger, a 23-year-old man, was not physically injured.

Police said their investigation led to the arrest of the driver for refusal to comply with breath demand in an accident resulting in death. Officers said he is currently in police custody.

RCMP added the three men were not wearing helmets, and alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the rollover.

An investigation is ongoing.