WINNIPEG -- Speed limit changes are coming to some highways in the province.

The provincial government is announcing on Friday that it is amending the Speed Limits and Restricted Speed Area Regulation.

The roads that will see the speed changes run through Headingley, Niverville and Springfield.

“The core value of our government is the safety of Manitobans and speeds that motorists travel greatly influence the severity of collisions and injuries or fatalities due to collisions,” said Ron Schuler, the Infrastructure Minister, in a news release. “The proposed speed reductions will improve the level of safety on Manitoba’s roadways.”

The province said the changes are coming after a 45 day consultation period in August.

The proposed changes will happen on PR 206 which runs through the RM of Springfield. The speed limit will be reduced to 70 km/h down from 90 km/h. It will be reduced for 300 metres north and 300 metres south of its intersection with PR213.

PR 241 and PR 334, which run through the RM of Headingley, will see the speeds cuts from 80 km/h to 70 km/h for a total of 5.7 kilometres of road between PTH 100 and Taylor Bridge.

The final speed change will happen on PR 311 in the town of Niverville. The change will extend the western limit of the existing 70 km/h limit at the west end of the town. It will go west to a point of 200 metres west of the centre line of Krahn Road and extend to the eastern limit of the existing 70 km/h speed limit at the east end of town, which will go east to a point 50 metres east of the east limit of Sixth Avenue.

"Manitoba Infrastructure is committed to continually improving and introducing new safety measures to make Manitoba's roads safe."