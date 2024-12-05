Speed limit change on Wellington Crescent voted down by city committee

The mayor’s inner circle is putting the brakes on a plan to lower the speed limit in an area of Wellington Crescent that has seen fatal crashes and near misses between cyclists and drivers.

The motion was voted down during Wednesday’s meeting of the executive policy committee.

Last month, Coun. Sherri Rollins brought forward a motion to reduce the speed limit on Wellington Crescent to 30 km/h from River Avenue to Kenaston Boulevard until a safe bike path can be built for all ages.

The request comes following several collisions and near-misses on the stretch of road, including a hit-and-run that killed cyclist Rob Jenner this summer.

Despite the motion being voted down, a temporary fix could come this spring.

The committee is asking for a report in 120 days showing an interim solution until a proper bike lane is in place.

The city’s transportation manager said this could mean a low-cost option using orange poly posts.

The motion will be voted on during the next Winnipeg city council meeting on Dec. 12.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele