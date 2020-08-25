WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba man caught going nearly 90 k/m over the speed limit is facing a hefty ticket, after telling officers he thought his speedometer might have malfunctioned.

In a social media post on Tuesday, RCMP said officers clocked a 27-year-old Winnipeg man going 188 km/h in a 100 km/h zone along Highway 59 on Saturday.

RCMP said the man allegedly told officers he had looked down and was only going 110 km/h, and said his "speedometer may be out", according to RCMP.

"Never heard that one before," RCMP said in the social media post.

The man was handed a fine of $1,202 and issued a serious offence notice.