WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly robbing a house and escaping on the highway before police used a spike belt to stop him.

The incident happened on Thursday around 10:15 p.m. when Selkirk RCMP were called about a robbery in progress at a home in the RM of St. Andrews. Police were told a man backed his vehicle into a garage and tried to load items into it.

The homeowner found the man and intervened, but after a brief struggle, RCMP said the man was able to escape in his vehicle.

Minutes later RCMP received reports the vehicle was seen travelling down Highway 8 towards Winnipeg. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it kept driving.

RCMP said officers then used a spike belt to stop the vehicle, still the man refused to listen to officers leading to a struggle before the man was eventually taken into custody.

RCMP said he was treated on scene for injuries he suffered during the arrest. One officer was injured during the incident. RCMP said he was taken to hospital, but has since been released.

Connor Todd Sech, 25, is facing charges of breaking and entering, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, identity fraud, and possession of property obtained by crime, robbery and resisting arrest.

He remains in custody. The charges against him have not been tested in court.

RCMP is continuing with the investigation.