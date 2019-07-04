A recent spike in property crime is forcing residents in the River Heights neighbourhood to take extra precautions to stay safe.

Naomi Finkelstein has lived in the area since 1997 and says she’s notice a major spike in crime in the last few years.

In May, Finkelstein says someone searched through her garage, stole a phone charger from her car and broke her car mirror.

She says she leaves her garage door open to avoid any damage from someone trying to break in and makes sure to leave nothing of value out in the open. Her bikes and lawnmower are kept under lock and key.

The recent spike in property crime has pushed Finkelstein to purchase a home-security camera system. She says the cameras provide her with an added sense of security and hopes it’ll also help catch some of the suspects.

The Winnipeg Police Service tells CTV news there has been an increase in property crime numbers in the River Heights neighbourhood.

The force is adjusting patrol schedules and adding resources to the neighbourhood to help resolve the issue.

Police say says it has also initiated a number of projects to target the issue.