

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





What was believed to be a chemical spill at the Health Sciences Centre Tuesday morning has been given the all-clear and is not hazardous, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic said.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, WFPS was called to HSC for reports of a chemical spill. The city said crews found a spilled substance when they arrived and started a hazardous materials response.

At least four fire trucks were on the scene along William Avenue, and traffic was delayed throughout the morning.

After testing the substance, crews determined it was not hazardous.

The city said no evacuations were required, and there are no damage estimates available.