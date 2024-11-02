Spilling the tea on the popularity, benefits and uses of the beverage
As the weather begins to cool down across Manitoba, it’s the perfect time to cozy up under a blanket with a nice, warm cup of tea.
Though tea is a classic cold weather beverage, it’s also much more than that too. For some, it’s a necessary part of their daily ritual, and for others it plays an important role in their cultural traditions.
“It’s thousands of years old and very historically rich... it’s been the topic of romance and empires falling in conflict,” said Denyse Waissbluth, a tea researcher and tea sommelier in training.
A tea cup and some tea in China. (Source: Denyse Waissbluth)
Tea is also a beverage with a number of health benefits.
Shabnam Weber, president of the Tea and Herbal Association of Canada, explained that tea is full of vitamins and minerals.
She added that the flavonoids in tea, which are also present in fruits and vegetables, are responsible for the major health benefits.
Tea also has positive attributes when it comes to hydration, cardiovascular health, strengthening the immune system, and maintaining bone health.
“It’s good for your body; it’s good for your skin; it’s good for your mind. It’s relaxing,” she said.
“There’s just a mountain of evidence in terms of all of the health benefits you’re going to get out of a good cup of tea,” Weber said.
Teapots at an antique market in China. (Source: Denyse Waissbluth)
Popularity of tea
Beyond its many benefits, tea is also a very popular beverage. In fact, it is the second most consumed beverage in the world, next to water.
Waissbluth, who is also the author of ‘Teatime Around the World,’ explained that this is in part because tea is accessible, adding that a lot of countries have found ways to integrate it into their cultural customs.
“You don’t need a lot of money to enjoy it or to use it as a means to welcome people,” she said.
“I think because of a lot of those factors that makes it such a popular drink.”
Tea being prepared at a home in China. (Source: Denyse Waissbluth)
As for what type of tea is popular in Canada, Weber said Canadians tend to align themselves with the British and drink a lot of black tea.
“We tend to like our black tea stronger because we tend to like to put milk and some kind of sweetener in it. Honey being the number one sweetener of choice for tea drinkers, interestingly enough,” she said.
Different uses around the world
Across the world, tea is consumed in a variety of ways.
In Japan, they practice Japanese tea ceremonies, while in England, afternoon tea is popular.
In India, there is chaiwala, which means tea seller. Waissbluth said this involves makeshift stalls where people will sell their teas with special spices in clay cups.
In Singapore, there is Teh Tarik, which means pulled tea. Waissbluth explained this is essentially condensed milk with a strong black tea that’s poured from a high cup to a low cup.
“You get this really creamy, frothy tea that’s made as a result very deliciously sweet,” she said.
A modern tea shop where the server is preparing a cold Matcha tea in Japan. (Source: Denyse Waissbluth)
Weber said tea, as well as other food and drink, is prepared in a way that tells a story. She added it’s also a way to bring people together.
“I would say with tea, but with any meal, it’s really difficult to be angry or upset when you have a cup of tea in your hand or when you’re gathered with someone for a meal,” she said.
“So it’s a really uniting and warm, welcoming atmosphere.
High tea with a twist
For those who want to grab a delicious cup of tea in Winnipeg, the Fairmont offers an experience like no other at its Velvet Glove restaurant.
Every Sunday the hotel hosts an afternoon tea, with sandwiches, sweets, and premium teas.
But there’s a twist: The Fairmont Winnipeg themes it’s high tea experience, with a new theme starting every six weeks. Currently, the theme is Mad Hatter, but on Nov. 17, it will switch over to the Nutcracker.
“It’s not only about the name of the theme; it’s about the presentation,” said Ksenia Stegnii, venue manager for the Fairmont Winnipeg.
“So our beautiful sweets and crafted savoury items, they are customized with the theme, so they have little details of the occasion.”
Stegnii described the Fairmont’s high tea experience as a “secret gathering of the generations,” noting that grandmothers, mothers, and daughters tend to come together.
“[It’s] time that you can just have a beautiful cup of tea together... have this experience together with your friends and relatives,” she said.
“I think it’s just the warm feeling of starting your Sunday afternoon with a cup of tea and beautiful time with your family and friends.”
